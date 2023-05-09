City council votes unanimously to move forward with Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond City Council voted unanimously to move forward with developing the Diamond District.

This vote means RVA Partners, the group developing the area, will be one step closer to breaking ground.

The 67-arce development will connect to other nearby neighborhoods and include mixed-income housing, businesses and 11 acres of green space.

Already existing infrastructure like sewer systems, roads and water will also be upgraded.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.