Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

City council votes unanimously to move forward with Diamond District

Citing rising interest rates, the City of Richmond is now footing some of the bill to build the...
Citing rising interest rates, the City of Richmond is now footing some of the bill to build the Diamond District project.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond City Council voted unanimously to move forward with developing the Diamond District.

This vote means RVA Partners, the group developing the area, will be one step closer to breaking ground.

The 67-arce development will connect to other nearby neighborhoods and include mixed-income housing, businesses and 11 acres of green space.

Already existing infrastructure like sewer systems, roads and water will also be upgraded.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County identified
A Maryland man died early Monday after a hit-and-run incident on I-295 in Hanover County.
Man struck, killed on I-295 while changing tire

Latest News

Catherine and Mike Rey with their two sons Louie and JP, for whom Catherine is the paid...
‘Godsend’ caregiver program for Virginians with disabilities set to end this fall
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
23-year-old missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond
23-year-old missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond
Richmond community rallies behind children in wake of murder-suicide
Richmond community rallies behind children in wake of murder-suicide