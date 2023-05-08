Organizers call on city leaders to declare a “Homeless State of Emergency” in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several Richmond organizations sounded the alarm on the city’s homelessness issue on Monday afternoon.

This comes just days after they say a woman seeking shelter died before she could receive help.

These organizations, such as RVA Boots on the Ground and Blessing Warriors, now demand city leaders declare a “Homeless State of Emergency” to address the absence of a year-round shelter and other resources in Richmond.

“We have people that are homeless that have now died,” RVA Boots on the Ground Arlene Simmons said. “The deaths have been ongoing. Most recently, this past week, she was 66 years old, and she passed away right here.”

Simmons gathered with community members on the steps where Linda, a woman experiencing homelessness, died.

She says the situation grows more desperate by the day as the inclement weather shelters closed down for the season three weeks ago.

“They are everywhere they are in the encampments. They are under tents and tarps. How dare we continue to let this happen?” Simmons said.

“We’re asking for the shelter to open back up immediately,” City Councilor Stephanie Lynch said.

Lynch says the city plans to put $2 million aside for a year-round emergency shelter as part of the proposed budget to be taken up Monday evening.

Last year, the city secured $4.5 million to open four different cold weather shelters, but only three opened.

“We have failed them,” Lynch said. “It is not a money problem. We have over a billion dollar budget.”

According to recent data from the non-profit “Homeward,” the number of people living outside in unsheltered conditions increased by 121% compared to last year. Those with Homeward said that was the most significant increase in 15 years.

Pastor Joe Reeves at Tabernacle of Praise began opening his doors to those experiencing homelessness when he noticed they had nowhere else to turn.

“Now the shelters are closed. Where do you expect them to go? Where do you expect them to stay? If that is you, if that is a child, how do you want them to be treated?” Reeves said.

If the proposed budget passes, which includes $2 million for that year-round shelter, the budget will go into effect starting July 1.

