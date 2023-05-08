Richmond community rallies behind children in wake of murder-suicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - April 19 is a day that forever changed the life of Lawrence Williams.

That’s when he lost his sister after her husband shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself inside a south Richmond home.

“I always tell them, ‘Mommy and Daddy are your angels.’ It’s all I keep telling them is your Mommy, and your Daddy are your angels. They’re still here with you,” said Lawrence Williams, the children’s uncle and guardian.

But those parents left behind four children, including 6-year-old twins and a 10-year-old who recently celebrated a birthday.

“They are very strong. They are a lot like their mother. They’re a lot like their mother cause they’re so strong,” said Williams.

Following the tragic news, Pastor Robert Winfree with New Life Deliverance Tabernacle decided to jump into action by connecting the family with Molina Healthcare, which provides an education trust fund for the girls.

“If one family income is one, in this case, two incomes are gone, I’m saying we’re here to help,” said Pastor Robert Winfree, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle.

Pastor Winfree says the need for these types of wrap-around services is only growing for them.

“After the committal, after they bury and all of that, it doesn’t stop there. We there to follow up with them,” said Pastor Winfree.

Winfree says they also had a team of people clean the house on Decatur Street where everything happened.

Meanwhile, they’re trying to find a new home for the girls so they can continue their lives in Richmond.

“I feel like we have to be Superman for these girls,” said Williams.

Their uncle and guardian says out of all this darkness. There is some light.

“Every time I see them, I literally see like four Charneice’s, so that’s just like that warms my heart, and I’m so anxious to see what they become. I know they’re going to be great,” said Williams.

Lawrence’s other sister also has custody of the kids. She’s in Philadelphia right now, hoping to move to Richmond and transfer her 13 years on the police force there to the Richmond Police Department.

