Richmond City Council expected to approve budget proposal for more than $3 billion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council is expected to approve a budget for more than $3 billion in an effort to target ongoing issues in the city, such as affordable housing and traffic safety. City leaders will meet Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney.

City council has already approved the spending plan for the budget at the beginning of the month. Nearly one billion dollars of that money will be funded through Richmonder’s taxes.

Out of the proposed $3 billion budget, the city plans to put $2 million aside for a year-round emergency shelter and more than $50 million aside over the next five years to help create more affordable apartments.

Funds from the budget will also be used to replace Firestation 21, rebuild fox elementary school and renovate the first police precinct.

If passed, the new budget will go into effect starting July 1.

