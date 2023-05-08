Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond City Council expected to approve budget proposal for more than $3 billion

The proposed budget is set to target ongoing issues such as affordable housing, traffic safety and more.
City leaders will meet Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget...
City leaders will meet Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney.(wwbt)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council is expected to approve a budget for more than $3 billion in an effort to target ongoing issues in the city, such as affordable housing and traffic safety. City leaders will meet Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney.

City council has already approved the spending plan for the budget at the beginning of the month. Nearly one billion dollars of that money will be funded through Richmonder’s taxes.

Out of the proposed $3 billion budget, the city plans to put $2 million aside for a year-round emergency shelter and more than $50 million aside over the next five years to help create more affordable apartments.

Funds from the budget will also be used to replace Firestation 21, rebuild fox elementary school and renovate the first police precinct.

If passed, the new budget will go into effect starting July 1.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Deputies identify Richmond woman found dead in York County
Goochland fire calls 45-50 firefighters to Goochland Industrial Park
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Goochland
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Henrico
Man dies after hit-and-run in Henrico
Cameron Cole
Family, friends, volunteers continue to search for Cameron Cole

Latest News

Cameron Cole
Family, friends, volunteers continue to search for Cameron Cole
Family, friends, volunteers search for Cameron Cole
Family, friends, volunteers search for Cameron Cole
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Henrico
Man dies after hit-and-run in Henrico
Dozens of firefighters respond to fire in Goochland