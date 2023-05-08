Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond City Council approves $3 billion budget proposal

The proposed budget is set to target ongoing issues such as affordable housing, traffic safety and more.
City leaders gathered at a City Council meeting Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with...
City leaders gathered at a City Council meeting Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council has moved forward with approving a budget for more than $3 billion to target ongoing issues, such as affordable housing and traffic safety.

City leaders gathered at a City Council meeting Monday, May 8, to discuss moving forward with the 2024 budget plan approved by Mayor Stoney. The council agreed, signing off on the billion-dollar budget, which will begin to take effect July 1.

Nearly one billion dollars of that money will be funded through Richmonder’s taxes.

The spending plan for the budget was approved by the council at the beginning of the month. The city plans to put $2 million aside for a year-round emergency shelter and more than $50 million aside over the next five years to help create more affordable apartments.

Funds from the budget will be used to replace Firestation 21, rebuild fox elementary school and renovate the first police precinct.

There will also be $21 million dedicated to support new investments for Richmond Public Schools.

