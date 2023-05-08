Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to know for Monday, May 8

Richmond City Council meeting
Richmond City Council meeting
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, May 8, 2023.

Richmond City Council Expected To Approve Budget Proposal
  • City council has already approved the spending plan for the budget at the beginning of the month. Nearly one billion dollars of that money will be funded through Richmonder’s taxes.
Second Escaped Inmate Found
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)
  • The inmate identified as Bruce Callahan, was declared found by Prince Edward County Sherrif’s office as of Monday, May 8.
Search Continues For 23-Year-Old Cameron Cole
They gathered in a parking lot on Maury Street as a starting point after they say they were told by police that Cole’s phone was last detected in the area.
Deadly Shooting In Texas Leaves 8 Dead and 7 Injured
  • Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe were used by Mauricio Garcia, 33, and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Henrico County To Host Civilian Response And Casualty Care Course
  • During the course, participants will be able to learn how to properly respond to someone in distress before a first responder is able to arrive.
GRTC Host Open House To Seek Community Feedback
  • GRTC is considering adding a second route running north to south. The route would follow route one and run to either Richmond Highway, Hull Street or Midlothian Turnpike. The open house will take place today and tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
Warm and Humid With Scattered Afternoon Storms
  • Today will be mostly sunny with hot and humid temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid 80′s with lows in the 50′s. There will also be a possibility of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon from 5-8 p.m. (Rain Chance: 30%). Shower and storm chances will continue through the night.

