Monday Forecast: Warm and Humid with some scattered afternoon storms

A warm week ahead aside from a brief Wednesday cooldown
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers and storms will be scattered today, tonight, and tomorrow afternoon

Monday: Early patchy fog, then warm and humid with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Shower and storm chance continues at night.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80 but a big spread in temperatures. A cold front brings highs in the 70s north and in the mid 80s in southern VA. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Low around 50, highs in the upper-70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms . Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

