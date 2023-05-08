Your Money with Carlson Financial
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond

Three suspected connected to a homicide were found in his vehicle last week
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond(Source;AWARE Foundation | AWARE Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 23-year-old Prince George County man has been found dead in Richmond.

Cameron Cole was declared missing after he was last heard from on April 28. His significant other, and mother to his child, says she last got a text from him saying “I love you” at 4:40 p.m. while he was working for Doordash. However, according to Doordash, he never made his last scheduled delivery.

Family and friends searched for Cole on Sunday in Richmond where his phone had last been detected.

Police are also looking into why three Richmond suspects connected to a homicide were found in the car that belonged to Cole last week.

Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and...
Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Ckristofer Tyler.(Richmond Police Department)

According to police, a deputy with the Hopewell Sheriff’s office attempted to pull over the vehicle on I-295 for reckless driving; that’s when a pursuit began. Police say the chase ended in a median with all three passengers running away from the car. The passengers identified as Isabelle Battle, Demond Williams, and Xavier Brown, were later found and arrested.

Police say the three are also suspects in the homicide of a Chesterfield man who crashed into a cement truck along Richmond Highway.

Richmond Police says the victim identified as Ckristofer Tyler was shot following a fight at a gas station.

This is a developing story.

