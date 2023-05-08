Man struck, killed on I-295 while changing tire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man died early Monday after a hit-and-run incident on I-295 in Hanover County.

Just after 2 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to someone lying in the travel lane of the interstate just before Exit 38B.

“The initial investigation indicates the victim’s car was broken down and he appeared to be changing a tire on the right shoulder when he was struck by a passing vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Makai Sean Cummings, 20, died on the scene.

Police released an image of the suspect’s vehicle, which had a North Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

