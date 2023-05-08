Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County identified
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Henrico
Man dies after hit-and-run in Henrico
Cameron Cole
Family, friends, volunteers continue to search for Cameron Cole

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County identified