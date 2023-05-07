Sunday Forecast: Humidity cranks up with some late day showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday starts out dry for the morning hours, but a chance for showers and maybe storms in the afternoon. High humidity means showers and storms are possible through Tuesday.

Sunday: Increasing humidity. Mostly sunny with an afternoon or evening shower or storm possible. Rain chance peaks AFTER 4pm and lasts through early evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Low around 50, highs in the mid-70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance for a shower or storm towards evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

