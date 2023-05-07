Man dies after hit and run in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a hit and run that left one man dead in Henrico’s West End.

Lieutenant Kevin Howdyshell, with Henrico Police, says authorities responded to the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Santa Rosa Road yesterday night.

They found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by Henrico Fire, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident did not stay at the scene. They are now searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

