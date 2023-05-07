Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man dies after hit and run in Henrico

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Henrico
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Henrico(Source: MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a hit and run that left one man dead in Henrico’s West End.

Lieutenant Kevin Howdyshell, with Henrico Police, says authorities responded to the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Santa Rosa Road yesterday night.

They found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by Henrico Fire, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident did not stay at the scene. They are now searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County
Cameron Cole
Police: Richmond homicide suspects found in car owned by missing man
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Dozens of firefighters respond to fire in Goochland
Richmond woman found dead in York County
Goochland fire calls 45-50 firefighters to Goochland Industrial Park
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Goochland
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County