Richmond woman found dead in York County

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found on Saturday.(Photo: York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YORK, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old Richmond woman was found shot to death in York County early Saturday morning.

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it appears the woman was forcibly taken from Richmond and then left on the side of the Old Williamsburg Road.

A runner found the woman around 6:30 a.m. in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance of Old Williamsburg Road.

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

