Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia teenager is dead after an accident at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Seashore law enforcement rangers say they responded to a 911 call about a teenager being trapped in a hole about .10 mile East of off-road vehicle ramp 49 in Frisco.

Family and friends went looking for the boy and found him buried under several feet of sand, caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into the hole, according to Seashore law enforcement.

Rangers say they worked with family members to remove the teen while also performing CPR.

Officials say resuscitation efforts were not successful, and the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff assisted with extracting the teenager from the hole and administering CPR.

Officials say the hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and couldn’t be seen from the beachfront.

“We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Cole
Police: Richmond homicide suspects found in car owned by missing man
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Alder Marin Sotelo
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico

Latest News

Dozens of firefighters respond to fire in Goochland
Richmond woman found dead in York County
Goochland fire calls 45-50 firefighters to Goochland Industrial Park
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Goochland
The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigates near the scene where a woman's body was found...
Richmond woman found dead in York County