‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student dies in traffic accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University says a student died Thursday evening in a traffic accident.

VCU says in an online post that Shawn Soares died in the incident in the 300 block of West Main Street.

“Shawn’s death is tragic and heartbreaking. I knew Shawn and worked with him on many issues,” said VCU President Michael Rao on Friday. “He was an exceptionally positive force in our world and was living to make the lives of everyone better. He was one of the best students I’ve ever known.”

An officer near the scene told NBC12 on Friday that Soares was walking on the sidewalk when the car hit him.

“It is clear that major change is needed to the city streets and sidewalks on and adjacent to our campuses,” Rao said in the online post. “The university is 100 percent committed to making improvements and is counting on the city to partner with us.”

Earlier this year, VCU launched a pedestrian safety campaign. Police on campus have also increased traffic enforcement.

“VCU will enact meaningful change to the city streets on and adjacent to campus through our partnership with the city,” Rao’s post.

