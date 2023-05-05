Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Richmond homicide suspects found in car owned by missing man

On Wednesday, authorities tell us three suspects fled from police in a car owned by 23-year-old Cameron Cole
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities confirm with NBC12 the car three Richmond homicide suspects were found in after fleeing from police on Wednesday belongs to Cameron Cole, a Prince George man who has been missing for the last week.

Cameron Cole
Cameron Cole(Source;AWARE Foundation | AWARE Foundation)

On Wednesday, the Hopewell Sheriff’s Department told NBC12 one of their deputies attempted to stop a car along I-295 for reckless driving. A pursuit started, which ended in a median at the 4-mile marker. Authorities told NBC12 three people, Isabelle Battle, Demond Williams, and Xavier Brown, ran away from the car and were later arrested.

Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and...
Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Ckristofer Tyler.(Richmond Police Department)

All three are suspects in the homicide of a Chesterfield man along Richmond Highway. Richmond Police told us Ckristofer Tyler was shot following a fight at a gas station. Officers tell us Tyler got in his car and started driving along Richmond Highway, where he hit a cement truck.

Richmond Highway Shooting
Richmond Highway Shooting(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The Prince George County Police Department and Hopewell Sheriff’s Department confirmed with NBC12 the car these three suspects were driving in while fleeing from police during Wednesday’s pursuit belongs to 23-year-old Cameron Cole.

The Prince George County Police Department reports Cole was last heard from on April 28. According to the AWARE Foundation, Cole was delivering for DoorDash earlier in the day and was scheduled to meet with his mom, but he never showed up that evening.

The Prince George County Police Department is searching for Cole, who has blue eyes, brown hair and glasses. Authorities also said he has multiple tattoos, including a blue face tattoo on his right shoulder, a tank tattoo on the right side of his chest, and a snake/sword on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement agencies find Cole can call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777 or Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.

