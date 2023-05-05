News to Know for Friday, May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, May 5, 2023:
Friday Cheers is Back
- Richmond’s longstanding concert series Friday Cheers is back for its 38th season on Brown’s Island.
Warming Up For the Weekend
- Friday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Warmer temperatures are on the way with a few showers possible to end the weekend. Full forecast >
Early Voting Begins
- Early voting for the June 20 primary election gets underway on Friday, May 5. The Department of Elections says that of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will hold a primary election for at least one office.
Escaped Inmate Captured in Mexico
- An inmate who escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville earlier this week was found in Mexico Thursday afternoon. A second inmate who also escaped remains on the run.
Vice President Visits Richmond
- Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated National Small Business Week by touring a local manufacturing business and touting what she described as a “business boom” under the Biden-Harris Administration.
Candice Smith Returns!
In case you missed in Candice Smith returned to 12News Today on Friday morning!
