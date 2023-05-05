Missing 3-year-old girl dies after being found in water near Va. home

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 3-year-old girl died Thursday night after rescue crews found her in a small body of water about a half mile from her home.

The girl was first reported missing just after 4:30 p.m. in the Rappahannock Landing subdivision.

A command post was established at the subdivision’s community center. Search teams and a drone team conducted searches throughout the area and along the Rappahannock River.

“The young girl was located within a small body of water approximately a half mile from her home,” the sheriff’s office said. “She was quickly removed from the water and a deputy began performing CPR.”

She was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“While we are still in the initial stages of our investigation, this appears to be a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said. “There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

