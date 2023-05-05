Your Money with Carlson Financial
How to watch the coronation of King Charles III

Live coverage of the coronation begins on NBC at 5 a.m. and will be available on NBC12's live...
Live coverage of the coronation begins on NBC at 5 a.m. and will be available on NBC12's live streaming platforms at 5:30 a.m.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Here’s how to watch:

  • 5 a.m. on NBC12. An NBC News Special will air through 10 a.m.
  • 5:30 a.m. on NBC12′s live streaming platforms (Roku, Amazon, Apple and the NBC12 News App) and in the live player below:
