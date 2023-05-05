Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warming up over the next several days! A few showers are possible to end the weekend.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with light winds. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs near 70°.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with an evening shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

