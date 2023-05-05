Friday Cheers returns for its 38th season
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers, Richmond’s longest-running concert series, kicks off Friday, May 5.
The 38th season of Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island will be every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here’s the 2023 concert series lineup:
May 5
- Snail Mail
- Water From Your Eyes
- Dazy
May 12
- Sierra Ferrell
- Chris Leggett & The Copper Line
May 26
- Butcher Brown
- Celler Dwellers
- Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers
June 2
- Sampa The Great
- Kenneka Cook
June 9
- Watchhouse
- Palmyra
June 16
- Tank and the Bangas
- Piranha Rama
June 23
- The Vegabonds
- Kind Hearted Strangers
June 30
- Flipturn
- Holy Roller
All tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Click/tap here to purchase tickets.
