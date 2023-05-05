Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Cheers returns for its 38th season

Friday Cheers, Richmond's longest-running concert series, kicks off May 5.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday Cheers, Richmond’s longest-running concert series, kicks off Friday, May 5.

The 38th season of Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island will be every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s the 2023 concert series lineup:

May 5

  • Snail Mail
  • Water From Your Eyes
  • Dazy

May 12

  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Chris Leggett & The Copper Line

May 26

  • Butcher Brown
  • Celler Dwellers
  • Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers

June 2

  • Sampa The Great
  • Kenneka Cook

June 9

  • Watchhouse
  • Palmyra

June 16

  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Piranha Rama

June 23

  • The Vegabonds
  • Kind Hearted Strangers

June 30

  • Flipturn
  • Holy Roller

All tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Click/tap here to purchase tickets.

