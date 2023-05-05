Dozens turn out as start of early voting gets underway for Virginia’s June primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than two dozen people turnout at Richmond’s Office of Elections on the first day of early voting for the upcoming primary. It’s a similar story at voting locations across the metro-Richmond area.

You wouldn’t think it now, but a lot is on the line.

“We’re seeing the Republican Party, whether they are in the House or Senate, and also Governor Youngkin’s encroach on the rights of Virginians,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond

Stoney is part of the effort to help Democrats keep the state Senate and take over the House of Delegates.

He says they are focusing on investing more in mental health resources as well as education. Stoney also says if Democrats lose control, women’s rights and other freedoms will be on the line.

“I’m also involved because I believe we need to do a whole lot more in providing opportunity for our children and for their families and right now,” said Stoney.

Meanwhile, state Republicans say 2021 campaign themes are still at play. That’s when the GOP had its first statewide win in Virginia since 2009.

The party’s chair says parental rights, taxes and issues with woke prosecutors remain concerns among their voters.

“That are putting felons first and victims last, which has been a major element in skyrocketing crime here in Virginia,” said Rich Anderson, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman.

Political analysts estimate about one-third of the Virginia General Assembly will change hands due to retirements and redistricting.

All 140 seats inside the statehouse are up for election this year.

“I think that there is substantial opportunity here for the Republican’s message to resonate in the minds of the voters,” said Anderson.

The last day of early voting is Saturday, June 17. Then the field is set for the November election.

