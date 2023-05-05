Bridge to Texas Beach to remain closed this summer due to safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pedestrian bridge taking you to Richmond’s Texas Beach will likely stay closed until summer 2024 as the city continues to lay out the process of repairing or rebuilding the bridge.

Seven months since the city first learned the bridge was unsafe, signs are still up, and the pathway is still sealed off.

Richmond Parks and Rec says it understands many want to enjoy this piece of Richmond, but there is no way to get to Texas Beach other than the James River right now.

While the entrance has been blocked off with a metal plate and a lock, some still walk across the bridge.

”Not only do you make people mad, but they’re going to break through and breaking through means you have to repair the damage,” Ralph White, who used to manage the James River Park System, said.

White said he had hoped when the city learned of the issues with the bridge. It would be a swift process.

“I was shocked. I mean, disappointed is a part of it because it doesn’t seem as though it was necessary,” White said after he learned it would take a while to reopen the bridge. “If you know what the problem is and you have adequate lead in time, fix it.”

Richmond Parks and Rec said that since the initial closing, the bridge received ARPA funding back in November, and a process is underway on whether the bridge should be fixed or completely replaced.

White had hoped something could have been done temporarily to keep this section of the James open to all this summer.

“Planking and make a boardwalk and for the stairs going down to the river and where the concrete is deteriorating, simply put a staircase that you make out of 2x8s,” White suggested.

Richmond Parks and Rec says, unfortunately, it cannot create a temporary access point to Texas Beach but says it’s in talks with CSX in this process, and once a timeline is set in stone, they will share it with the community.

”I do hope that whatever happens that it is safely used and maintained for this summer because it’s a special resource,” White said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.