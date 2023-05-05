Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden taps White House aide Neera Tanden as domestic policy adviser

FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and...
FILE - Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 10, 2021. President Joe Biden announced Friday, May 5, 2023, that he has chosen Neera Tanden, currently the White House staff secretary and a senior adviser to the president, to be his new domestic policy adviser.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday that he has chosen Neera Tanden, a veteran Washington insider who currently serves as White House staff secretary and senior adviser, to be his new domestic policy adviser.

Tanden will be the first Asian American to lead any of the three major White House policy operations, he said. She will succeed Susan Rice, a longtime foreign policy expert who surprised Washington by shifting to a domestic policy focus when she joined Biden’s White House.

In her current role, Tanden has overseen decision-making involving his domestic, economic and national security teams. He cited her 25 years of experience in public policy, her past work for Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and her tenure running the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, one of the country’s largest think tanks, for nearly a decade.

She also helped write the Obama-era Affordable Care Act health care law.

Biden initially had nominated Tanden, the daughter of immigrants from India, to become director of the White House budget office, a position that requires Senate confirmation.

She eventually withdrew from consideration after encountering unexpected strong opposition from key Republican and Democratic senators over the tone and language she used in some of her tweets — including some that were directed at lawmakers.

Biden on Friday noted that Tanden, while growing up, had relied on programs she will oversee in her new role running the Domestic Policy Council, such as food stamps and public housing assistance, after her parents divorced. He said her lived experience would inform her future work.

“I know those insights will serve my administration and the American people well,” Biden said.

Rice is stepping down after two years running the Domestic Policy Council. Her last day at the White House will be May 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alder Marin Sotelo
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico
The downed tree has closed a portion of Old Hundred Road on Thursday, May 4.
Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
3 arrested after man shot, died after crashing into cement truck
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Harris to visit Richmond business
A grandson says he will continue to advocate for his grandmother after what was supposed to be...
‘Listen to your loved ones:’ Man advocates for elderly after grandmother’s nursing home experience

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student killed in crash