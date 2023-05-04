Your Money with Carlson Financial
Vice President Kamala Harris visits small business in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Vice President Kamala Harris toured a local small business for National Small Business Week along with other local lawmakers in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-4th) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney accompanied the vice president on a tour of Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott’s Addition.

While there, Harris heard presentations from employees on the concept and technology of micro-farming. She inspected produce in a grow tent and asked questions about the process.

“It’s not only really mind-blowing, but it’s actually beautiful,” she said while viewing a multi-level cabinet for growing vegetables, herbs and flowers. Micro-farms like Babylon use 90% less water than larger farms.

Harris spoke at Babylon Micro-Farms, outlining the ways the Biden administration works to support small businesses in the country.

“I strongly believe that small business owners and small businesses are the backbone of America’s economy,” said Harris. “Through your creativity, your hard work and your determination, you create prosperity and opportunity for millions of people.”

She says the administration is also working to rebuild America’s manufacturing sector. Also citing, hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested in that sector.

