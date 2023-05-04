Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Another breezy and cool day

Calmer tomorrow as a slow warmup begins
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s our fourth straight breezy and chilly day. Mainly dry Friday through the weekend!

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower possible. NW wind 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with LIGHT WINDS. The *Verified* best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight shower chance. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s. Pop up shower chance (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Low around 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a spotty shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

