Thursday Forecast: Another breezy and cool day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s our fourth straight breezy and chilly day. Mainly dry Friday through the weekend!

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower possible. NW wind 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with LIGHT WINDS. The *Verified* best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight shower chance. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s. Pop up shower chance (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Low around 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a spotty shower. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.