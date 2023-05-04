Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘This is your why’: New adult education center now open at Regency Square Mall

The new space, also known as Western Henrico Complex, will help adults start a new career track and where students can get a GED.
By Macy Moors
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Sonia Williams is one of many working to obtain her GED.

“I’m on my final exam,” Williams said.

Williams says returning to school was one of the best decisions she ever made.

“The instructors, the staff, they all keep you in a positive state of mind, letting you know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to,” Williams said.

Students’ mentalities, like Williams, are driving the new adult education center in Henrico.

The new space, also known as Western Henrico Complex, will help adults start a new career track and where students can get a GED.

Students transferred to this new location from the Mount Vernon Complex on Carousel Lane in Richmond over the last month.

“It’s a one-stop shop for the community,” HCPS Director of Workforce and Career Development said.

Beaton says the overall project is 95% done.

Once complete, Beaton says the 49-thousand-square-foot space consists of 27 classrooms, a nursing lab and several storefronts, including Bon Secours, Henrico Federal Credit Union, Carter Myers Automotive and others.

Beaton says the goal is to create a comfortable learning environment for older students while boosting foot traffic where many stores once sat vacant.

“Everything in education should be about ‘What’s your why?’ This is about what’s your why. Why am I coming back to school? Because I want to promote and further my career opportunities, and this is constantly doing that,” Beaton said.

The center’s construction was also a learning opportunity for some Henrico high school students over the last year.

Students and collaborating contractors help renovate the project for class credit. Beaton says participating students are now getting job offers from collaborating contractors.

“You can read about it in a book, you can look at it on the internet, but what they learned, we would never be able to duplicate it in a classroom,” Beaton said.

Building the center will cost roughly $4 million, and the school division will pay approximately a fourth of that amount.

In addition to HCPS Department of Workforce and Career Development funding, the project benefited from donations, students helping with construction in the hands-on educational setting and in-kind donations of materials and time.

Beaton says the school division plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Harris to visit Richmond business
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck

Latest News

Potential security breach in Chesterfield after tax documents go missing
Potential security breach in Chesterfield after tax documents go missing
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico
‘This is your why’: New adult education center now open at Regency Square Mall
‘This is your why’: New adult education center now open at Regency Square Mall
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits small business in Richmond