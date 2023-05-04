Potential security breach in Chesterfield after tax documents go missing

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -An On Your Side Investigators alert. If you live in Chesterfield, some of your personal information may have been compromised.

It comes after the county sent letters to people notifying them that a shipment containing documents with all their tax information never made it to the state tax department and is basically missing.

Over 350 tax documents filed within Chesterfield County households were never delivered to the state tax department. Now, those who filed within the county are worried about their missing tax documents.

“I found out when I got home last night that I got this letter,” Thomas Mendoza said. “Like my mom was freaking out and was like, ‘Your identity is stolen!’ so I read the letter and was like, ‘Well, we don’t know that yet.’ But it might have potentially be stolen, but we don’t know.”

Filing your taxes can be a headache, and the stress of it is now greater for some Chesterfield residents.

“The letter said my information was not delivered to the Virginia Department of Taxation, so I have no idea where my tax information went,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza is one of the hundreds who received a letter from the Chesterfield Commissioner of Revenue. It comes after that office began experiencing shipping issues with its long-time vendor, UPS.

“In April, we actually found a box hadn’t arrived at the tax department. We opened a case up with UPS. So far, the box hasn’t been located,” Commissioner Jenefer Hughes said.

Thankfully, Hughes said before the documents were shipped, the county scanned them all to ensure the returns were made to the right place digitally.

“In the spirit of transparency, of course, we informed all of the affected taxpayers,” Hughes said. “But the tax returns do contain personal information, and so we are offering credit monitoring service for all of those taxpayers.”

A service Mendoza said he’s grateful for but still worried his information could be in the wrong hands.

“When you find out your tax information was potentially compromised. That’s kind of scary,” Mendoza said. “I don’t know if know somebody is going to do something with my information.”

The commissioner also tells NBC12 the office has switched from UPS to FedEx for its shipping needs. They also have filed a claim with UPS.

