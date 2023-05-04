Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Thursday, May 4

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Richmond on Thursday to mark Small Business Week.(WSMV)
By David Hylton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2023:

Rewards for Escaped Inmates

Two rewards are being offered to help find inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail recently.

Vice President to Visit Richmond

  • Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Richmond on Thursday in honor of Small Business Week to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses.

Another Breezy, Cool Day

Cool temperatures are hanging out for at least one more day on Thursday, May 4.
  • Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy and cool. An isolated shower is possible. Full forecast >

Lee Circle Changes

Fencing around the circle where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood could soon be coming down.

No Investigative Report in ‘Catfish Cop’ Case

After calling for "full investigation," Youngkin’s office refuses to comment
  • The watchdog agency believed to be conducting the investigation into the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards now says it has closed its probe into the matter and there is no official report on what it found.

