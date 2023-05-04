Missing N.C. teen may be in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a missing North Carolina teen may be in the area.

Leana Lang, 16, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte in mid-February.

“Recent information shows the teen may be in Henrico County, specifically in the area of E. Laburnum Ave and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike,” the Henrico County Police Department said Thursday.

She has brown eyes and black hair that may be in braids or a natural style.

Anyone with information about Ms. Lang’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

