Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Missing N.C. teen may be in Henrico

Leana Lang, 16, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte in mid-February.
Leana Lang, 16, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte in mid-February.(Photo via Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a missing North Carolina teen may be in the area.

Leana Lang, 16, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte in mid-February.

“Recent information shows the teen may be in Henrico County, specifically in the area of E. Laburnum Ave and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike,” the Henrico County Police Department said Thursday.

She has brown eyes and black hair that may be in braids or a natural style.

Anyone with information about Ms. Lang’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Harris to visit Richmond business

Latest News

DarKoaster will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.
Busch Gardens goes cashless
The Ashland Theater has a monthly toddler takeover.
Free family-friendly spring and summer activities to do in Central Va.
Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Court hearing dates for Otieno suspects
Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Richmond on Thursday to mark Small Business Week.
News to Know for Thursday, May 4