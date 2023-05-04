Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man charged with murder in Whitcomb Court shooting

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 34-year-old Richmond man has been charged with murder in a Whitcomb Court shooting in April.

Police say Roderick Bugg was initially arrested on April 18 while officers were in the area to arrest a suspect in another case. Community members gave a tip to police that Bugg, who was a suspect in the shooting death of Patrick Jenkins, was nearby.

“Bugg surrendered without incident and was held on charges related to the shooting,” police said on Thursday. “Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.”

Jenkins, 38, was taken to the hospital where he died after the April 9 shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Harris to visit Richmond business

Latest News

The downed tree has closed a portion of Old Hundred Road on Thursday, May 4.
Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds
Leana Lang, 16, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte in mid-February.
Missing N.C. teen may be in Henrico
DarKoaster will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.
Busch Gardens goes cashless
The Ashland Theater has a monthly toddler takeover.
Free family-friendly spring and summer activities to do in Central Va.