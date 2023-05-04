Man charged with murder in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 34-year-old Richmond man has been charged with murder in a Whitcomb Court shooting in April.

Police say Roderick Bugg was initially arrested on April 18 while officers were in the area to arrest a suspect in another case. Community members gave a tip to police that Bugg, who was a suspect in the shooting death of Patrick Jenkins, was nearby.

“Bugg surrendered without incident and was held on charges related to the shooting,” police said on Thursday. “Those charges have now been upgraded to murder.”

Jenkins, 38, was taken to the hospital where he died after the April 9 shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

