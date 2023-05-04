Lynchburg vigil honors six-year-old who was shot to death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Kingston, you did not die in vain.”

More than a hundred people in the Lynchburg community came out to honor six-year-old Kingston Campbell, who was shot and killed Monday night, at a vigil hosted by One Community One Voice Wednesday evening. Community members and leaders are calling the murder of Campbell senseless, and the shared grief over the tragedy was clear.

“Anyone, anywhere in a community should feel safe and be able to walk down the street and should be able to sit in your own bed in your own house and not have a bullet come to your home and kill you,” said Bethany Harrison, the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Campbell is the third child to be killed this year in Lynchburg.

“I’m a father, I’ve got two boys. And I can’t imagine losing one of my children, I just can’t imagine. And to see a young woman, a mother, who’s lost a six-year-old son, it just breaks my heart,” said Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg Police Chief.

All three crimes have been in close proximity to each other in the Diamond Hill district of the city. Zuidema shared the Lynchburg Police Department has increased its presence in the area.

“We’ve already had an increased police presence in the area, we’ve been trying to focus through a Violent Crime Response Team and certainly addressing individuals who are responsible for a disproportionate amount of crime; certainly, some of that is gang-related activity. We’re gonna continue to make sure we’re putting extra resources towards those individuals, we want to make sure that those individuals are not in our community,” said Zuidema.

On top of honoring Campbell, the vigil was a time to call for action.

“We need to all get together, try to work with the community here at large, and try to pull something together to get them start policing themselves because of the crime and the violence is happening all over the city,” said Bishop Dwight Butler, with One Community Once Voice.

Speakers also called on the community to get involved, hoping it can stop the next tragedy from happening.

“If you are fed up seeing this headline, you’re fed up having visuals like this, and shedding tears with loss of young innocent lives, I implore you to do something to get involved,” said Harrison.

Those responsible, or who know any information about the shooting, are urged to come forward.

“We know there are people out there with information about this crime, they’ve got to come forward; we can’t let this young man Kingston die in vain. And we all have a responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Zuidema.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

