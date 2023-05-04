Job fairs aim to help Tyson employees ahead of Glen Allen plant closure

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Kitchen 33 and Bakery along Mountain Road in Glen Allen, Muafaq Royich looked to land his next gig at a job fair to help employees from Tyson Foods impacted by the closure of the Glen Allen plant.

“This is a good opportunity for those looking for a new job,” Royich told NBC12. “A lot of team members worry about their careers and their jobs and how to get another job.”

Nearly two months ago, Tyson Foods announced its decision to close down the plant in Glen Allen on May 12 and shift demand to other facilities, impacting nearly 700 jobs. In a statement from March, Tyson Foods announced their plans to help affected employees relocate and apply to different open positions. The company also wrote it would coordinate with local and state agencies to provide resources and assistance to those who choose to stay in Glen Allen.

The company is also closing a plant in Arkansas in what it says is an effort to streamline its U.S. poultry business.

As the plant prepares to close next week, job fairs are being held down the street from the plant to lend a helping hand to employees searching for their next job.

On Wednesday, a job fair was held inside Kitchen 33 and Bakery. Officials said Chris Walton, the owner of the nonprofit restaurant, donated his private event space to host the three job fairs.

“Throughout the last six weeks, we’ve really been wrapping around the Tyson facility and all of those who have been affected,” said Mychael Lee, workforce policy and planning specialist for Capital Region Workforce Partnership.

Virginia Career Works -Capital Region is conducting job fairs with the Virginia Employment Commission’s Rapid Response program.

“We’re mandated, as part of the Virginia Career Works system, to develop a community response,” said Lee. “As a part of that, we developed a series of interventions to help people land on their feet.”

Over one dozen employers gathered inside the event space to share their current openings and opportunities.

“We’re just looking for ways to connect people to opportunities,” said Lee. “There’s tons of jobs out there, and we want to make sure you’re in front of them.”

An event connecting people, like Royich, to their next opportunity.

“This is why we exist. We’re here to help people find their next step, and unfortunately, events do happen, and so there are resources that are available to find that next step,” said Lee.

“This is a good opportunity, and we appreciate for these organizations to come in and their support,” said Royich.

Two more job fairs will be held at Kitchen 33 on Thursday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 9, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The job fairs are also open to the public. No pre-registration is necessary.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.