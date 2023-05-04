Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville earlier this week was found in Mexico Thursday afternoon.

According to FBI Charlotte, Alder Marin-Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on May 4, just after 1 p.m., in the state of Guerrero.

Police have continued investigating his exact movements since he escaped from the jail on April 30.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo.

Marin-Sotelo left the jail driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service offered a combined reward of up to $70,000 to anyone who would find Marin-Sotelo, who was charged with murdering a Wake County, N.C., deputy last year.

Agents still need help finding the vehicle. If you see the car, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact online.

Second Inmate on the Run

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who also escaped nearly 24 hours after Marin-Sotelo.

Callahan, 44, was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see Callahan, call 911 immediately. Tips can also be called in to the U.S. Marshals Service 24 hour line at 313-202-6458.

