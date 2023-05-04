‘I want my work to give people joy’: Arts in the Park to feature Ukrainian refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One of Richmond’s largest outdoor events is returning to showcase all types of artwork. The nationally rated juried art show is a fan favorite for the community, and a new group of artists is painting their way this year.

More than 350 vendors will be selling their art at the 52nd annual Arts in the Park showcase. One of those vendors is Refuge in Art.

“Our business is called Refuge in Art because we do, in fact, take refuge in our art as refugees. When I’m creating art, I’m fully immersed in the creative process, and at the same time, I am working out my own inner development,” Iryna Litvinova.

Iryna Litvinova and her daughter Olena Litvinova are refugees from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Iryna and Olena fled Ukraine once the war broke out, leaving behind their entire world for a completely unknown place.

“I believed that it would be challenging to come here but that I would also be able to make the necessary decisions to overcome these difficulties. Now I am beyond delighted that we came here, and for every moment that it’s difficult, it’s worth it,” Olena Litvinova.

The Litvinova family came to America in December, staying with Michael and his wife, Lauren Warchol. They actually stayed with the Litvinova family when they lived in Ukraine, working for the Peace Corps.

They communicate in Russian because Iryna and Olena are still learning English, and the Warchol family doesn’t know Ukrainian. However, that doesn’t reflect their patriotism for their home country.

“So we just feel likes it’s such a amazing full circle opportunity that they hosted us once for a month and opened their home and shared their culture and helped us integrate into their community, and we are really grateful to have that opportunity now,” said Lauren Warchol.

In 2022 the U.S. accepted over 16 hundred Ukraine refugees.

“We hope for them that while they are here in the U.S., if that’s for another two years or if that gets extended, that they can support themselves and become a part of the Richmond community,” said Warchol.

“Before the war, we were always in motion, and now, we will continue to keep moving forward,” said Iryna Litvinova.

Iryna was a chemist and economic professor back in her home country, but while she juggled that, she also took part in numerous art shows for over 15 years, winning awards and teaching art classes.

“I never create when I’m in a bad mood,” said Iryna. “I feel I should only create when I’m in a good mood, so it comes from a positive mindset; I want my work to give people joy.”

“ I try to put my thoughts and emotions into my drawings. I don’t feel that I have enough experience to say that i have my own style, but in observing my own work, I do see certain traits,” said Olena.

To express themselves in a new country, the mother-daughter duo picked up their paintbrushes and started depicting their surroundings.

“Of the ones I’ve created in Richmond, my favorite is titled ‘Peace.’ It’s a painting that unites our two countries: Ukraine and the U.S. in the center of the painting is a cardinal, which is the state bird of Virginia and around the bird is Petrykivka painting, the national art form of Ukraine, ”said Iryna.

This will be one of many pieces Refuge in Art will display this weekend at Arts in the Park.

“Arts in the Park will be an opportunity for us to show the good in Ukraine through our paintings, not just the fact that we lost our home and our way of living,” said Iryna. “We want to display our creativity. We want to show that life never stops. We create our own destiny. We can keep on creating and sharing our art with the world.” said Iryna Litvinova.

The Warchol family started a GoFundMe for Iryna and Olena to help them get their own living space.

