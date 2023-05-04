Henrico Fire increases starting pay for firefighters
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Fire is increasing its starting pay for firefighters as they look for recruits.
The county is raising the salary for new hires to over $57,000.
This pay bump is in the hope of attracting new faces to the department. Recruits must be at least 18 years old and have at least a high school diploma. Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license.
The recruitment period runs until July 3.
You can apply and find out more about the position here.
