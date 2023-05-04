Henrico Fire increases starting pay for firefighters

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico Fire is increasing its starting pay for firefighters as they look for new recruits.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Fire is increasing its starting pay for firefighters as they look for recruits.

The county is raising the salary for new hires to over $57,000.

This pay bump is in the hope of attracting new faces to the department. Recruits must be at least 18 years old and have at least a high school diploma. Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license.

The recruitment period runs until July 3.

You can apply and find out more about the position here.

