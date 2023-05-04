Henrico Fire increases starting pay for firefighters

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Fire is increasing its starting pay for firefighters as they look for recruits.

The county is raising the salary for new hires to over $57,000.

This pay bump is in the hope of attracting new faces to the department. Recruits must be at least 18 years old and have at least a high school diploma. Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license.

The recruitment period runs until July 3.

You can apply and find out more about the position here.

