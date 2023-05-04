Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing

A photo of a fire truck. An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a...
A photo of a fire truck. An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing and sent four people to the hospital, officials said Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing and sent four people to the hospital, officials said Thursday.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, fire and company officials said. Video footage showed most of the roof torn off the building.

The four workers were sent to the hospital as a precaution, were not injured and were released. But one worker was not yet accounted for.

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” a company statement said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in the company’s management of highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Harris to visit Richmond business

Latest News

A bipartisan group has sponsored legislation to ban kids younger than 13 from social media.
Senators talk about bill to protect kids from social media
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
An elementary school bus burst into flames Tuesday, but quick action meant that everyone got...
Bus driver praised for quick action in fire
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks