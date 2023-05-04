Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a portion of Old Hundred Road will be closed for “several hours” on Thursday afternoon after a downed tree took out two power poles.

The downed tree has closed the 4300 to 4400 block of Old Hundred Road.

Old hundred road will be shut down in the 4300 to 4400 block for several hours due to a downed tree that took out two power poles. Please plan accordingly.@CCPDVa @NBC12 @8NEWS @8NEWS @VaDOTRVA @DominionEnergy pic.twitter.com/yTbSBGpxYw — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) May 4, 2023

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, about 1,000 customers are without power in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.