Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a portion of Old Hundred Road will be closed for “several hours” on Thursday afternoon after a downed tree took out two power poles.
The downed tree has closed the 4300 to 4400 block of Old Hundred Road.
According to the Dominion Energy outage map, about 1,000 customers are without power in the area.
