Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

3 arrested after man shot, died after crashing into cement truck

A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested three people allegedly connected to a shooting and crash that killed a Chesterfield man on Richmond Highway Wednesday.

On May 3, just after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck. Inside the SUV, Ckristofer Tyler, 32, was found having suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cement truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Detectives investigating the homicide were notified that a suspect vehicle had been stopped following a pursuit initiated by the Hopewell Sheriff’s Department.

Isabelle Battle, 19, and Demond Williams, 39, were quickly detained. The third individual in the car, later identified as Xavier Brown, 22, fled.

Richmond Police detectives have charged all three in relation to the homicide.

Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and...
Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Ckristofer Tyler.(Richmond Police Department)

Isabelle Battle of Chesterfield has been charged with grand larceny.

Xavier Brown, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Demond Williams, of no known address, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending.

Detectives have determined the victim, Tyler, got into a fight with Williams and Brown while in a gas station parking lot when he was shot.

He then entered his vehicle and drove onto Richmond Highway, where he hit the cement truck.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Harris to visit Richmond business
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck

Latest News

Potential security breach in Chesterfield County after tax documents go missing
Potential security breach in Chesterfield after tax documents go missing
Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped from a Virginia jail, was taken into custody in Mexico.
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico
The downed tree has closed a portion of Old Hundred Road on Thursday, May 4.
Downed tree closes Chesterfield road, knocks out power to hundreds
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Man charged with murder in Whitcomb Court shooting