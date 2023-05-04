3 arrested after man shot, died after crashing into cement truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested three people allegedly connected to a shooting and crash that killed a Chesterfield man on Richmond Highway Wednesday.

On May 3, just after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck. Inside the SUV, Ckristofer Tyler, 32, was found having suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cement truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Detectives investigating the homicide were notified that a suspect vehicle had been stopped following a pursuit initiated by the Hopewell Sheriff’s Department.

Isabelle Battle, 19, and Demond Williams, 39, were quickly detained. The third individual in the car, later identified as Xavier Brown, 22, fled.

Richmond Police detectives have charged all three in relation to the homicide.

Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Ckristofer Tyler. (Richmond Police Department)

Isabelle Battle of Chesterfield has been charged with grand larceny.

Xavier Brown, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Demond Williams, of no known address, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending.

Detectives have determined the victim, Tyler, got into a fight with Williams and Brown while in a gas station parking lot when he was shot.

He then entered his vehicle and drove onto Richmond Highway, where he hit the cement truck.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

