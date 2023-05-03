Wednesday Forecast: Chilly and breezy with some midday showers
Slow and steady warmup toward the weekend and early next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the coolest day of the week and we’ll likely get a few passing showers. Warming up this weekend into next week.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly and breezy. WNW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph. Quick passing showers are likely, mainly around midday. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with light winds. The *verified* best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 60, highs in the low-80s.
