Wednesday Forecast: Chilly and breezy with some midday showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the coolest day of the week and we’ll likely get a few passing showers. Warming up this weekend into next week.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly and breezy. WNW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph. Quick passing showers are likely, mainly around midday. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with light winds. The *verified* best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 60, highs in the low-80s.

