Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday Forecast: Chilly and breezy with some midday showers

Slow and steady warmup toward the weekend and early next week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the coolest day of the week and we’ll likely get a few passing showers. Warming up this weekend into next week.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly and breezy. WNW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph. Quick passing showers are likely, mainly around midday. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with light winds. The *verified* best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low around 60, highs in the low-80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
One person pulled from James River water rescue
A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Henrico Officer Involved Shooting
Driver injured after Richmond police pursuit ends in shooting in Henrico
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Cool next couple days, warming up into next week
Forecast: Cool next couple days, warming up into next week
Tuesday Forecast: Another cool and breezy day
Virginia Beach Sees Largest Tornado Ever
Virginia Beach Sees Largest Tornado Ever