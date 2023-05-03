Your Money with Carlson Financial
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling.
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Sterling was off-duty Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague.(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) - An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that turned into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun onto the floor.

A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bond Wednesday awaiting his initial court appearance. It could not be immediately determined if he has an attorney.

Walmart’s press office did not immediately respond to a request made through its website seeking comment.

