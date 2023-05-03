Volunteers pack ‘Comfort Cases’ for foster children struggling through the system

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s foster care system is in dire need. At any given time, there are about 5,000 children in the system in Virginia.

It’s now even more challenging to find homes for children, leaving them in limbo.

On Wednesday, volunteers with Anthem HealthKeepers Plus and the Department of Social Services teamed up with Comfort Cases to ensure those children have essential belongings to help get them through.

“We must step up and change the system, and that’s why my family started this nonprofit 10 years ago,” Founder of Comfort Cases Rob Scheer said.

Scheer grew up in Richmond. After a rocky childhood, he came into the foster care system at age 12. He says he will never forget the feeling of walking up to his first foster home.

“I walked up that first driveway. This was all I had, a trash bag,” he said.

After living in a foster home for six years, Scheer aged out of the system at 18, becoming homeless.

He was shocked and horrified to learn that his belongings had been packed into a trash bag yet again.

“This bag did exactly what it was supposed to do,” Scheer said. “It made me invisible, disposable, and felt like I didn’t matter.”

Scheer started Comfort Cases to ensure no child felt worthless in the way he did. He vowed never again to let a foster child in the DMV area carry a garbage bag of their belongings.

“These kids came into a system because of a choice that someone else made. These are not bad kids,” he said. “We all want to be loved. It’s so important that these kids get that love.”

On Wednesday, Scheer returned to his hometown of Richmond to host a packing party.

“Our children in foster care often are put in situations where they’re literally left with just the clothes on their back and are shuffled to various locations to find safe havens,” President of Anthem HealthKeepers Plus Virginia Jennie Reynolds said.

Dozens of volunteers filled over 250 backpacks with new pajamas, a blanket, a hygiene kit, a book, and more.

“I hope they can have a fraction of the joy this brings us,” Reynolds said.

This event highlights a larger issue: Virginia’s foster care system needs more homes, parents and overall support.

“Virginia does not rank high when it comes to what we are dealing with our system,” Scheer said. “We have kids who are sleeping in ERs and are sleeping in offices because we do not have enough homes for them.”

Scheer says that children are aging out of the foster care system at a rapid rate. Those who never get adopted often end up homeless or incarcerated.

“We need foster parents desperately,” Reynolds said. “We need more mental health care providers to help with the trauma. We need support systems, and we need training, and we need to get children prepared to come out of foster care and lead productive lives. There’s so much need.”

May is National Foster Care Month. On May 11, the Children’s Home Society of Virginia (CHSVA) is hosting a fundraiser at Main Line Brewery, where Rob Scheer will be the keynote speaker.

