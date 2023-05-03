Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans

Authorities said an escaped Mississippi inmate was found dead in New Orleans. (WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities said an escaped Mississippi inmate was found dead in New Orleans.

Hinds County, Mississippi, Sheriff Tyree Jones said the New Orleans Police Department conducted a death investigation Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff, a security guard discovered 34-year-old Casey Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop.

Officials said they discovered drugs and illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The sheriff says he could not confirm if that played a role in Grayson’s death but could confirm that there was no foul play.

Jones said another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited and will soon arrive in the state, where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Corey Harrison, 22, remains on the run.

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900 or dial 911.

The fourth escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County, Mississippi, authorities on April 26.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 near Sappony Road (Route 666).
Crash closes all lanes of Route 360 in Chesterfield
Online court records show David Stone was arrested in January and faced 50 child pornography...
Former Richmond officer convicted of possessing child porn

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
Police in Davis, CA say they do not yet plan to enforce a curfew after a string of stabbings.
Davis police respond to string of stabbings
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash