Nominations open for Allen & Allen’s Hometown Heroes Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Hometown Heroes Award.

The award recognizes the positive impact of local residents who generate positive change in the community or in the lives of others.

“The Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award is something our entire firm looks forward to each year, and we take pride in the fact that it’s become such a staple in communities across Virginia,” said Edward Allen, president of Allen & Allen. “For more than 110 years, the attorneys and staff of Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen have been inspired by the people in the commonwealth who make our state a great place to live and work.”

Community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and firefighters have all been previous winners of the award. Since the award was created, more than 500 community members have been honored.

Nominations are open online through Tuesday, May 31. Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.