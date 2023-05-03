Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to know for Wednesday, May 3

Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Sibling Of Piedmont Jail Inmate Suspected Of Assisting In Escape
  • Police say investigations into the escape of two Piedmont Regional jail inmates revealed that one inmate may have been assisted by a sibling. Adriana Marin Sotelo who is the older sister of Alder Marin Sotelo is now sitting behind bars after police say the siblings had phone calls with each other to arrange the escape.
Police Pursuit With Cement Truck Ends In Shooting In Henrico
Henrico Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a cement truck took Richmond Police on a pursuit into the county Tuesday evening.
  Henrico Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a cement truck took Richmond Police on a pursuit into the county Tuesday evening. Officials say the pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney and Deane roads, with shots fired between officers and the truck's driver.
Three Suspects Charged In Death Of Otieno Back In Court Today
  • grand jury on Tuesday indicted the seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees on second-degree murder charges on March 21. The indictments came on the same day that video of Otieno’s death at the hospital was released through public court filings inside the Dinwiddie County Courthouse.
Texas Mass Shooting Suspect Arrested
  • Francisco Oropeza, 38, was captured without incident near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from his home in the rural town of Cleveland. That’s where authorities say he went next door and shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle shortly before midnight Friday.
Kamala Harris Visits Richmond To Celebrate Small Business Week
  • On May 4, Harris will travel to Richmond, Virginia, in honor of Small Business Week to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses.
New Proposal To Raise Toll Prices In Richmond
The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority board is deciding whether or not to move forward with a proposal that would raise toll prices at 3 major Rich
  • The board proposes Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway and the Boulevard Bridge to have their tolls increased. This proposal is a result of trying to offset money lost during the pandemic when people weren’t driving as much.
Virginia Career Works To Host Job Fair For Tysons Employees Today
  • On May, 12 Tyson Foods will close its Glen Allen facility to shift demand to other facilities, impacting nearly 700 jobs. Today Virginia Career Works will host a job fair geared toward Tyson workers but open to the public. The event will be held at Kitchen 33 and Bakery in Glen Allen and will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Chilly, Breezy With Chance Of Midday Showers
  • Today is the coolest day of the week with the possibility of a few midday passing showers. Highs will be maintained in the low 60s.

