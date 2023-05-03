Nearby businesses hopeful for new stadium and Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One thing has become overwhelmingly clear in the last few weeks: Richmond residents and local businesses do not want to see The Flying Squirrels leave the city.

Now that Mayor Stoney announced the Diamond District project appears to be back on track, several business owners say they are thrilled at any sign of progress.

The Diamond District plan, which includes a new stadium for The Flying Squirrels, was in jeopardy a few weeks ago.

The Flying Squirrels Owner Lou DiBella had questioned if the stadium would be built by the start of the 2026 season. Without a new stadium by then, DiBella says The Flying Squirrels would not be able to play in Richmond moving forward under Major League Baseball guidelines.

The mayor told 12 On Your Side this week that MLB is content with the city’s efforts.

“We were very excited to hear about the new stadium, but even larger than that is the development of the whole Diamond District,” Steve Rosser, Owner of Gelati Celesti, said.

He says a new stadium and residential development could change the game for his business.

“The whole area is just exploding with growth,” Rosser said. “We foresee this as being our number one store in Richmond with all the development that’s taken place.”

He says the new stadium would become more than just a baseball venue for the Flying Squirrels and VCU.

“It will be used throughout the year for so many different music opportunities and other opportunities, so we’ll see a real stream of people coming from that stadium throughout the year,” he said. “That’s just great news for all the small businesses in this area.”

Boulevard Burger and Brew General Manager Josh Burgh also says he’s looking forward to the opportunities with the development of the Diamond District.

“We’re all really looking forward to what that brings,” Burgh said.

Burgh says Flying Squirrels fans are part of why they’ve bounced back after the pandemic.

He says he hopes the Diamond District plan can advance so they don’t lose that support.

“Our relationship with Squirrels fans is fantastic anymore a regular spot for them to come to both pre and post-game have been since this place opened up seven years ago,” he said. “They love it, and we love having them.”

Both businesses were excited to hear that the project could break ground by early next year.

If everything stays on track, construction could wrap up by the end of 2025, with the new stadium opening for the 2026 baseball season.

“It’s been a long time coming without a doubt, and we want it to happen faster than it is,” Rosser said. “We understand that there are reasons for the delays, but we’re going to do everything that we can in our power to support the development and make sure that it’s done properly and on schedule.”

Meanwhile, the Diamond District agreement changes go before the full city council for a final vote on May 8.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.