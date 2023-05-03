Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound crashed into a cement truck and died.

Police say the incident happened on Richmond Highway Wednesday morning. North and southbound lanes from Harwood to Gordon were closed after a man with a gunshot wound crashed into a cement truck.

The man died on the scene. The cement truck driver was not injured.

All lanes have since reopened, and there is no active threat.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting that caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

