Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Crews work to extinguish second coal refuse fire in Chesterfield

A second fire ignited last week in a separate section of the coal refuse pile that was...
A second fire ignited last week in a separate section of the coal refuse pile that was extinguished in March in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield.(Photo: Virginia Energy)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are once again working to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County.

A second fire ignited last week in a separate section of the coal refuse pile that was extinguished in March.

Virginia Energy hired WM3 Enterprises LLC to put out the new fire, which is expected to be extinguished by the end of this week.

“Contractors will remove the burning material from the pile and cool it with water. Residents may notice steam coming from the site during this time that could easily be confused with an increase in smoke,” Virginia Energy said in a news release on Wednesday.

REPORT ON THE MARCH FIRE:

The Virginia Department of Energy anticipates the fire will be completely extinguished before the end of this week.

Virginia Energy says the area of the new fire will be capped with crushed stone. The project is estimated to cost $170,000.

This pile is a result of mining in the area from the 1870s.

“At the time, technology was not available to better separate coal from rock during the mining process,” Virginia Energy said. “Environmental regulations were also not in place to properly reclaim this material so the spoil that resulted from mining was left in place.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
26-year-old woman dies after rafting accident on James River
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
Henrico Officer Involved Shooting
Driver injured after Richmond police pursuit ends in shooting in Henrico
A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach

Latest News

Almost $46 million brought in through Richmond’s meals tax last fiscal year, but a new audit...
Uncollected: Meals tax audit reveals Richmond is losing $1.5 million annually
A man is now dead following a shooting that led to a crash on Richmond Highway.
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck
Man with gunshot wound dies after crashing into cement truck
Bruce Callahan (left) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right) escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Sibling of Piedmont Jail inmate suspected of assisting in escape