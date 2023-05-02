Two lanes closed on I-95 South after multi-vehicle crash
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists are asked to expect delays or seek alternate routes due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South.
Two Southbound lanes are closed near Chamberlayne Avenue (mile marker 76.3).
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes for this morning commute or expect delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
