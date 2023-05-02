Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Two lanes closed on I-95 South after multi-vehicle crash

Two lanes closed on I-95 South after multi-vehicle crash
Two lanes closed on I-95 South after multi-vehicle crash(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists are asked to expect delays or seek alternate routes due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South.

Two Southbound lanes are closed near Chamberlayne Avenue (mile marker 76.3).

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes for this morning commute or expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 near Sappony Road (Route 666).
Crash closes all lanes of Route 360 in Chesterfield
Online court records show David Stone was arrested in January and faced 50 child pornography...
Former Richmond officer convicted of possessing child porn

Latest News

Part of the transcript of the video presented to the school board Monday night.
RPS teacher on leave after ‘English-only’ comment toward student
A teacher at Boushall Middle School in Richmond was placed on leave after a confrontation with...
Richmond middle school teacher on leave after 'English-only' comment
Jen and Scott Toppel watched as a tornado developed near their home in Virginia Beach late...
UPDATE: EF-3 Tornado strikes Virginia Beach Sunday, damaging 115 homes
The administration at Powhatan High School has chosen not to press charges against multiple...
No charges recommended after senior prank leaves goat injured