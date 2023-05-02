Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Another cool and breezy day

Slow warmup late in the week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and breezy for the next few days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Another chance of a few spotty showers. Wind W 10-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. A few passing afternoon showers. Lows in the low-40s, high around 60. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly Sunny with a lighter breeze. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Calm winds The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a passing afternoon shower, especially SW of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s

Forecast: Cool and breezy next two days before a late week warm-up
