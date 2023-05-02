Tuesday Forecast: Another cool and breezy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and breezy for the next few days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Another chance of a few spotty showers. Wind W 10-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. A few passing afternoon showers. Lows in the low-40s, high around 60. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly Sunny with a lighter breeze. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Calm winds The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. Slight chance of a passing afternoon shower, especially SW of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s

